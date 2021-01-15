Advertisement

ECU announces COVID-19 cluster within nationally-ranked baseball program

(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases within the nationally-ranked Pirate baseball program. At this time 10 cases have been identified in this cluster.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological link between cases. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling. A group moves from the active category after going 28 days without a new positive case.

Full ECU Jan. 14 COVID Update: https://news.ecu.edu/2021/01/14/cluster-notification-jan-14/

