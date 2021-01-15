Duplin County Schools extends remote learning through end of month

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Schools will remain virtual through the end of January. Duplin County Schools will remain in 100% remote instruction (i.e., Plan C) for all students effective January 19 thru January 29.

The Duplin County Board of Education released a statement Thursday evening saying. It read, “After examining current COVID-19 data and in consultation with the Duplin County Health Department, Duplin County Schools will remain in 100% remote instruction (i.e., Plan C) for all students effective January 19 thru January 29. Students will resume the Plan B schedule on February 1, 2021. K-5 students will begin Plan A on March 15, 2021, while students in grades 6-13 will continue in Plan B. DCS will continue with curbside meal pickup and community distribution. All staff should report to work as per the district’s current calendar, and everyone is reminded to follow all health and safety requirements.”

Daily community meal distribution will occur between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and students may pick up meals at any community distribution site convenient for them.

All meal distribution will pause on January 18, 2021, in recognition of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Board of Education said its members will continue monitoring the situation in coordination with the Duplin County Health Department and provide school status notifications. They ask for patience working through what they call a “very difficult situation.”

