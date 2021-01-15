COVID-19 causes local community college to livestream annual MLK celebration

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) — Beaufort County Community College will livestream its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The college will have its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 18. Past events had been an invitation-only breakfast, but due to the pandemic, the college is taking precautions.

College officials said this is the time to keep race at the forefront of our minds. The reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement last year and the recent activities at the U.S. Capitol have made it clear that the U.S. is not a post-racial society. They also say it’s necessary to have an ongoing conversation about historical and current injustices to foster civility.

“It is our responsibility as a community college to help our citizens to engage locally in meaningful dialogue on the most important issues facing our nation and world. The annual Martin Luther King Celebration serves as an important focal point for this engagement, especially this year,” said David Loope, BCCC president.

You can watch the event here on Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.