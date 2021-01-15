Bobcat spotted on top of Bodie Island utility pole

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A bobcat was recently spotted on top of a utility pole on Bodie Island.

The bobcat, captured on camera by Brian Van Druten, was shared on the Cape Chronicle and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Facebook page.

Check out the January 14th issue of the Cape Chronicle newsletter to learn more about this bobcat! https://conta.cc/3oQn7gU Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Thursday, January 14, 2021

The newsletter reports that after climbing to the top, the bobcat was seen shimmying backwards down the pole and leaping to the ground.

