Bobcat spotted on top of Bodie Island utility pole

The bobcat was captured on camera by Brian Van Druten.
The Cape Chronicle says Brian Van Druten captured this photo.
The Cape Chronicle says Brian Van Druten captured this photo.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A bobcat was recently spotted on top of a utility pole on Bodie Island.

The bobcat, captured on camera by Brian Van Druten, was shared on the Cape Chronicle and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Facebook page.

Check out the January 14th issue of the Cape Chronicle newsletter to learn more about this bobcat! https://conta.cc/3oQn7gU

Posted by Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Thursday, January 14, 2021

The newsletter reports that after climbing to the top, the bobcat was seen shimmying backwards down the pole and leaping to the ground.

The photo has more than 335 reactions, 17 comments and 53 shares on Facebook.

