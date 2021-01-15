Bobcat spotted on top of Bodie Island utility pole
The bobcat was captured on camera by Brian Van Druten.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A bobcat was recently spotted on top of a utility pole on Bodie Island.
The bobcat, captured on camera by Brian Van Druten, was shared on the Cape Chronicle and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Facebook page.
The newsletter reports that after climbing to the top, the bobcat was seen shimmying backwards down the pole and leaping to the ground.
The photo has more than 335 reactions, 17 comments and 53 shares on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.