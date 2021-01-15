NEW INFO: Adult diaper spill clogs Pitt County highway

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Someone dropped a big load of adult diapers onto a Pitt County highway Friday morning and kept going.

Dozens of Attends adult diapers littered the Highway 11 Bypass outside of Ayden.

The diapers fell out of the back of a truck, and the packages broke open upon impact.

The debris stretched for a couple of hundred yards on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. They include small, medium, and large Attends briefs.

A state trooper noticed the spill shortly before 9:30 a.m. A Department of Transportation crew is expected soon to clean them up.

Attends Healthcare Products has a plant in Greenville.

A spokeswoman for parent company Domtar told WITN that it involved a truck owned by a third-party company they use for shipping. The doors on the truck were not properly secured when it left Grifton, causing the packages to spill out onto the highway, the company said in a statement to WITN.

Domtar said it is working with their operator to prevent it from happening again.

