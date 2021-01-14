Washington DMV office closed due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina DMV office is shut down due to COVID-19.

State officials say the Driver License Office in Washington is closed today and Friday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The office, which is adjacent to the Highway Patrol Office on Carolina Avenue, is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. Monday is a state holiday.

The DMV says those with appointments will have them rescheduled, while those needing immediate help can go to the DMV online portal.

