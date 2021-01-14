The President has been impeached, what’s next?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump became the only president in the history of our country to be impeached two times.

In the Democrats resolution to impeach the president, they charged him with “incitement of insurrection.”

The House voted on this single article Wednesday and a majority of members agreed.

But what does this all mean?

President Donald Trump is the third president in our history to be impeached.

Some may argue that President Nixon was also impeached, but he resigned before articles were adopted.

According to the Constitution, the House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment and the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments.

“Any president, any member of Congress that obstructs the Electoral College or attacks judges and the court system where there’s no evidence to support their contentions, undermines the public’s trust and confidence in the judicial process.”

During President Trump’s first impeachment back in 2019, during the vote in the House, no Republicans crossed party lines to vote yes, but three Democrats voted against one article or both against the president.

Also in 2019, President Trump joined Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton who are the two other presidents who have been impeached.

But no U.S President has ever been removed from office through impeachment.

The outcome in 2019 was that it went to the Senate floor where President Trump was acquitted.

It was a different situation Wednesday, as 10 Republicans voted yes, bringing the total to 232 representatives who voted yes and 197 that said no.

Some Republicans here in Eastern North Carolina, say this is a waste of time.

“It’s a shame that they are spending all that money to impeach him when he will be out of office in 7 days.”

If the president is found not guilty by the Senate, the impeachment trial is over.

But if he is found guilty, the Senate trial moves to the sentencing or “punishment” phase.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office... loss of his lifelong pension after office, he loses a million dollar a year travel allowance.. he loses lifetime secret service detail.

In some cases, the Senate has also made it where officials cannot hold public office in the future, which means President Trump wouldn’t be able to run in 2024.

There is no appeal after the Senate ruling.

The timing of the House vote, less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in, means it’s very likely that any trial would happen under a Democratic-controlled Senate, which means Democrats would get to outline how the trial would work.

It could require the Senate to stop all business for a few days, including confirming Biden’s Cabinet.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell is pushing to start the Senate trial after January 19th, but if the trial happens quickly and President Trump is removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence will immediately become our 46th president until Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th.

