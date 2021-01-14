Advertisement

State announces partnerships for large-scale vaccine events

(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a partnership with several health systems in the east to host large community vaccine events.

Those events will be in partnership with hospital systems, local health departments, and community health centers and will focus on vaccinating those who are currently eligible.

The state says that more than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these events.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says the partners were selected by their ability to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this new effort.

Selection was also based on their ability to provide access to marginalized communities.

The state says some of these locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only.

To learn more about where you fall in the vaccine rollout -- click here.

Partnerships in Eastern Carolina:

  • Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Johnston County: UNC Health
  • Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
  • Pitt County: Vidant Health

