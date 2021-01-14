Advertisement

Missing Morehead City woman found safe

Kellie Feathers
Kellie Feathers(Morehead City police)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman missing since early Wednesday has been found safe.

Kellie Feathers was last seen early Wednesday, according to police. They found her car parked near a dumpster in the 3000 block of Bridges Street around 8:20 a.m. The white 2003 Ford Focus had minor damage and investigators found some of the woman’s personal belongings inside.

The 24-year-old woman was wearing dark leggings, a crop top as well as a long brown shirt, and a beanie.

She has long brown hair and several tattoos on her arms.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Feathers you should call 911 or 252-726-1911.

