Missing Morehead City woman found safe

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman missing since early Wednesday has been found safe.

Kellie Feathers was last seen early Wednesday, according to police. They found her car parked near a dumpster in the 3000 block of Bridges Street around 8:20 a.m. The white 2003 Ford Focus had minor damage and investigators found some of the woman’s personal belongings inside.

The 24-year-old woman was wearing dark leggings, a crop top as well as a long brown shirt, and a beanie.

She has long brown hair and several tattoos on her arms.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Feathers you should call 911 or 252-726-1911.

