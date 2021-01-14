New Bern PD gets high tech scanner to broaden view during investigations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department is getting familiar with new technology to recreate scenes and aid in their investigations. The Trimble X-7 is a laser scanner that can provide highly accurate measurements and 360-degree pictures.

The Police Department is the first in Eastern North Carolina to get this equipment. Officers say the technology has many different applications.

“I’m with the traffic unit, so we’ll use it fatalities, crashes, or high injury crashes. But we can also help other agencies like the FD, at the fire scene, we can shoot the fire scene, and we can help with homicides,” explained Officer Aaron Williams.

With the help of the scanner, Williams says they get an interactive view of a crime scene or at a crash site, allowing them to clear the scene faster. “We can take the measurements from these scans and get a good accurate measurement and tell how fast that vehicle was going when it hit that object,” said Williams.

The scanner takes both horizontal, vertical, and 360-degree measurements as well as high definitions pictures. Having this capability will allow them to be more precise as they investigate different situations and the District Attorney’s Office and even into the courtroom.

“We can take witness information, and what they saw, then we can also scan this and also put the scanner in the position of where the witness was standing at that time. And we can walk through that scene and see what the witness saw, this will help us when we bring the evidence to the D-A’s Office, he can walk through the scene just like the investigators did,” Williams said.

The Trimble X-7 scanner also came with a drone to provide a bird’s eye view of a scene.

