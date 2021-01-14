Matt’s Forecast: Patchy fog and 30s Friday morning

Friday and the weekend

A strong cold front will sweep through Friday night taking temperatures down nearly 15 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Rain is looking likely Friday evening after a partly sunny day with highs near 63. Rainfall totals won’t exceed an inch and most locations will be below 0.50″ of rainfall. The clouds and rain will exit very early Saturday morning.

Sunny skies are in the forecast on Saturday with a blustery, partly cloudy afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind making it feel even cooler. Saturday night will dip below freezing as skies clear out. Sunday will have a bright sky, but remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A weak area of low pressure will swing through on Monday bringing some clouds, but little to no precipitation. Highs will again struggle to reach 50° with most areas peaking in the mid to upper 40s. Sunrise temps will bottom out around 30°.