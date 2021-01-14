North Carolina Aquarium seeking a “Ton of Love” in Valentine’s Day food drive

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island wants the community to help with a new Valentine’s Day campaign to raise a “TON OF LOVE” by donating food for those in need.

Aquarium employees hope to collect one ton of food by Valentine’s Day, February 14, to support the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

The pantry shelves need restocking not only following the holidays but also to continue supporting community members during the pandemic.

Requested items are cans of soup or stew, canned fruit, canned meats like tuna or salmon, peanut butter, rice, beans, pasta, coffee, tea bags, and hygiene products like toothpaste and shampoo.

You can deliver items at the aquarium admissions windows during public hours.

