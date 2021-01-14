Advertisement

Newport woman under $2.5-million bond after drug raid

Jessica Edwards
Jessica Edwards(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is being held on a $2.5-million bond after Carteret County deputies raided her home.

Jessica Edwards was arrested last Thursday during an investigation into opiate trafficking in the county.

Deputies say the investigation began with a tip, leading them to conduct multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine. That led to a search warrant for Edwards’ home on Bobby’s Drive outside of Newport.

They seized meth, 42 dosage units of suspected Oxycodone, 17 dosage units of Hydrocodone, 15 dosage units of Clonazepam, marijuana, and nine guns.

The 54-year-old woman is charged with trafficking opiates, possessing a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possessing a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a Schedule IV controlled substance, possessing marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

