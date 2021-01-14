Advertisement

NC State men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech postponed

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts laughs at a call by official Ted Valentine during the...
North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts laughs at a call by official Ted Valentine during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 16.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the NC State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshayla Pasley
Mom killed, three-year-old son wounded in Pitt County shooting
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Greenville police investigating first 2021 homicide after man shot several times
Jessica Edwards
Newport woman under $2.5-million bond after drug raid
Craven County vaccinates people.
COOPER: Residents 65 and older can now get vaccine
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with Sebastian Aho...
Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) gets fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham...
Raptors hold off Hornets 111-108 for third win
High School Volleyball Monitor
High School Volleyball State Playoffs - 2nd Round Scoreboard
Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers
Panthers offer GM position to Seattle’s Scott Fitterer
ECU announces COVID-19 cluster within nationally-ranked baseball program