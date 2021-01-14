NC State men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 16.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the NC State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

