NC legislature opens session subdued amid virus, DC unrest

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)- The North Carolina General Assembly has officially begun its two-year session with much of the usual pomp subdued in the name of safety due to COVID-19.

The gavels went down Wednesday on a House and Senate that remained in Republican hands after the November elections.

Sen. Phil Berger of Eden was elected to a sixth term as Senate leader, while Rep. Tim Moore of Kings Mountain won a fourth term as House speaker.

Coronavirus concerns prevented families from joining elected lawmakers on the chamber floors for their swearings-in.

The session reconvenes Jan. 27 after Wednesday’s one-day session.

