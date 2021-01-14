NC doctor addresses common vaccine concerns

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many anxiously await the COVID-19 vaccine, while others are hesitant to sign up. In a rural county like Beaufort, demand for the vaccination is high, so much so that the health director says all they need is more doses.

“Right now, I’m getting about 200 doses a week, and I need a lot more in order to cover the county,” said Madson.

But others have questions about the vaccine they want to be answered. That’s why we took a deeper look at some of those concerns.

One of them is the worry that the vaccine will make you ill. But Dr. Arin Piranzadian, the Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Health Care in Charlotte, says that’s not the case.

“The vaccinations do not make people sick,” he said. “What they do is cause your body to have an immune response. So your body feels like it’s sick because that’s how your body fights off.”

Another concern he addressed is that some communities would get a “less safe version” of the vaccine. Again, he says that would not happen.

“Moderna and Pfizer both only have one version of their vaccines out. No one is getting a different version. It is literally the same one that goes out to everybody,” Piranzadian explained.

Many are also asking, what exactly is in the vaccine?

“It’s made of literally the most natural substances you can think of,” says Dr. Piranzadian. “It’s sugars, carbohydrates, fat lipids, and mRNA.”

mRNA is a molecule that carries genetic code from DNA to make proteins, and it’s involved in a process called protein synthesis.

The other ingredients, he says, can all be items you use to bake a cake, so you don’t need to be worried about them.

He addressed this question, too: Will the vaccine stay inside our bodies and cause harm?

“It does not go inside your DNA. So, it’s never going to cause any cancers, it’s not going to change any of your DNA,” says Piranzadian.

He says it easily breaks down in your body and leaves after a few hours.

Just like other vaccines in the past, he and Madson say this one is meant to keep you and those around you safe.

“Just like you know, I got my measles vaccine so I wouldn’t catch the measles. I’m going to get the COVID vaccine, so I don’t catch COVID,” said Madson.

If you have other questions about the vaccine, Madson says it’s best to visit your health department’s website.

