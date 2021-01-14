NC Democratic Party: “Impeachment vote sends a strong message”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina’s Democratic Party says Wednesday’s bipartisan vote to impeach President Trump sends a strong message to the American people that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin says, “North Carolina Democrats are proud to stand with our Democratic delegation who, with their vote today, took the necessary action to hold the president accountable for inciting a violent insurrection and deadly attack at the Capitol and fulfilled their oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic -- including the president. Despite others in their party showing courage and conviction, every North Carolina House Republican - Representatives Madison Cawthorn, David Rouzer, Greg Murphy, Ted Budd, Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson, and Virginia Foxx - pledged their allegiance not with our country but with a dangerous president who incited a violent insurrection against our government. If Senators Tillis and Burr refuse to act to hold this president accountable, they will join the cowardly ranks of their colleagues in betraying our country for their own partisan gain.”

It will now be up to the U.S. Senate to hold an impeachment trial, but when that will happen is uncertain.

