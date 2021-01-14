Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.

Greenville police say a driver was pulling onto Fire Tower Road in Greenville near County Home Road when they hit a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Traffic was expected to be flowing again by 7:30 a.m

