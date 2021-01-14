Advertisement

Mom killed, three-year-old son wounded in Pitt County shooting

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is dead and her young son wounded after a shooting Wednesday night in one Pitt County neighborhood.

Deputies say it happened around 9:25 p.m. on Long Drive, just outside of Greenville. The mobile home was riddled with bullets.

They say 20-year-old Marshayla Pasley died at the scene, while her three-year-old son Chase, remains at Vidant Medical Center.

Deputies say multiple shots had been fired into the home from outside, hitting Pasley and her son. Pasley’s boyfriend and Chase’s father, Raeshon Peoples, who was also in the home, was not injured.

Peoples says Pasley always supported her family and friends no matter what.

Peoples said nurses at Vidant Medical say Chase is in good condition.

A WITN photographer on the scene says the mobile home was hit by at least 20 rounds from the backside of the trailer. Some of the bullets came out the front side of the home.

There were at least 20 shots fired into this mobile home Wednesday night.
So far no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

