Local groups to “Honor Dr. King’s support for social and economic justice” with march on MLK Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several local human rights organizations plan to “Honor Dr. King’s support for social and economic justice” with a march on MLK Day.

MLK Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year.

The Annual MLK March & Rally in Greenville happens Monday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at Thomas Forman Park at 4th and Nash Streets. That’s also the CM Eppes Gym and Community Center.

Organizers for the MLK Day march include the Coalition Against Racism, Mapinduzi, and other human rights organizations. Mapinduzi is a community organization in Greenville, N.C. that describes itself as a group dedicated to advancing the interest of all colonized people held down by capitalist exploitation.

Members say they will safely and peacefully march to Greenville City Hall at 200 West 5th Street and rally nearby or follow in a vehicle caravan. They plan to social distance during the march and wear face coverings to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

