Jim’s Forecast: Early clouds to sunny upper 50s

Thursday

A weak disturbance will move off the coast by sunrise with early clouds giving way to sunshine by midday. Early temps will run in the low 40s, climbing to the upper 50s with light southwest breezes through the afternoon.

Friday and the weekend

A strong cold front will sweep through Friday night taking temperatures down nearly 15 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Rain is looking likely Friday night after a mostly sunny day with highs near 62. Skies will clear out Saturday bringing a cooler, but bright afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind making it feel even cooler. Saturday night will dip below freezing under clear skies. Sunday will have a bright sky, but remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A weak area of low pressure will swing through on Monday bringing some clouds, but little to no precipitation. Highs will again struggle to reach 50° with most areas peaking in the mid to upper 40s. Sunrise temps will bottom out around 30°.