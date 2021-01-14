Jacksonville man arrested, charged in bar shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a bar in December.

On Dec. 27, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Good Fellas Bar in Jacksonville.

Following an investigation, deputies found the victim was trying to diffuse an argument when he was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

With the help of eyewitness statements, deputies identified Seqwill Hauser, 26, as the shooter.

Hauser was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, and carry a firearm into an establishment where alcohol is sold or consumed.

Hauser is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.

