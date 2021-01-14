FIND YOUR SPOT: Where you stand for COVID-19 vaccination

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Human Services has set up a site for where you stand in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Headlined “Find your spot to take your shot” the site provides information on who is being vaccinated now and how to find your health provider or health department to get registered.

You can find that website here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.