Farmville man arrested after report of shots fired

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Farmville man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting earlier this week in Farmville.

The shooting happened around 5:30 Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to Joyner’s Store in Farmville after a report of shots fired.

Deputies found out there was an ongoing fight that happened at the store and shots were fired near Stantonsburg Road.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Ronald Tripp Jr. He’s charged with going armed to the terror of the people and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tripp is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.