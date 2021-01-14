Farmville man arrested after report of shots fired
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Farmville man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting earlier this week in Farmville.
The shooting happened around 5:30 Monday afternoon.
Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to Joyner’s Store in Farmville after a report of shots fired.
Deputies found out there was an ongoing fight that happened at the store and shots were fired near Stantonsburg Road.
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Ronald Tripp Jr. He’s charged with going armed to the terror of the people and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tripp is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.
