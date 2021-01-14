Advertisement

Farmville man arrested after report of shots fired

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Farmville man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting earlier this week in Farmville.

The shooting happened around 5:30 Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to Joyner’s Store in Farmville after a report of shots fired.

Deputies found out there was an ongoing fight that happened at the store and shots were fired near Stantonsburg Road.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Ronald Tripp Jr. He’s charged with going armed to the terror of the people and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tripp is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Cooper mobilizing National Guard for Raleigh & Washington, D.C.
Dequan Carney
Greenville Police make arrest in deadly New Year’s Day hit and run

Latest News

This DMV office is closed after a worker tested positive for the virus.
Washington DMV office closed due to COVID-19
Bertie County Schools to remain virtual
NC State logo
NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department
COVID-19 VACCINE: Dr. Mandy Cohen answers your questions
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash