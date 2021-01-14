Advertisement

ECU women fall to UCF at home, 58-51

Sierra DaCosta - ECU Women's Basketball
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – The ECU women’s basketball team lost its third straight game, 58-51, to UCF Wednesday night inside Minges Coliseum.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/13/womens-basketball-east-carolina-falls-to-ucf-58-51.aspx

Kim McNeill Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8Hd_Ze8g2I&feature=emb_title

The Pirates (5-6, 3-3 AAC) dropped their third consecutive conference game, while the Knights (6-2, 4-1 AAC) pulled into a second-place tie with Temple in the league standings. 

“I thought we showed a little more fight tonight,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “It wasn’t as much as we needed, but I saw some progression in that area from last Wednesday’s game against Temple. We need to put together more runs than we are right now and get better defensively. We did not reach any of our defensive goals tonight. There is a lot of season left. We can’t hang our heads right now.”

Four of UCF’s five starters scored in double figures, each with 11 points.

Sierra DaCosta scored a game-high 19 points to surpass 1,000 for her career. Lashonda Monk added 16 points, while Tiara Chambers grabbed nine rebounds.

“We have to keep learning through every situation and continue growing,” added McNeill. “It’s essential that we stick together during this process and realize that adversity builds strength.” 

Up next, ECU wraps up its two-game homestand Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET when it hosts Houston at Minges Coliseum.

