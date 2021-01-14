Advertisement

ECU-Houston women's basketball start time altered on Saturday

ECU Basketball Web Image
ECU Basketball Web Image(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – The American Athletic Conference women’s basketball game between East Carolina and Houston, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, has been moved up to 1 p.m., according to an announcement by athletic department officials Thursday.

The contest was to be the second of a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader Saturday inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum but, as earlier announced, the ECU-Temple men’s game has been postponed.

The Pirates and Cougars will match up live on ESPN+ with Chris Edwards (play-by-play) and Debbie Taylor (analyst) handling the call.

