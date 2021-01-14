Advertisement

East Carolina pauses all men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19

ECU Basketball Web Image
ECU Basketball Web Image(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – The East Carolina men’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities following the results from the latest COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

“We were informed last night multiple individuals within our men’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19,” said ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. “The affected individuals are isolated and will receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff. The decision was made to postpone our next two games due to the positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals. We will continue to work closely with our medical staff and follow their guidance on how we move forward.”

As a result, the Pirates’ games on Saturday, Jan. 16 against Temple and Wednesday, Jan. 20 at South Florida are being postponed. The American Athletic Conference will announce any further adjustments to ECU’s conference schedule once those are finalized, including rescheduled dates for previously postponed games versus Wichita State and Cincinnati.

