Doncic leads Mavs past Hornets in Porzingis’ return

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic...
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP Photo/Chris Carlson | AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-93 on Wednesday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games. The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4.

Porzingis played for the first time since having knee surgery in October. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played 21 minutes, finishing 6 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had four rebounds.

Terry Rozier had 18 points to lead the Hornets. They shot 38 percent from the field and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

