Donation and volunteers give Joy Soup Kitchen competition caliber barbecue

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Those who stop in for something to eat at a local soup kitchen are enjoying competition caliber barbecue thanks to the generosity of some area police officers and a barbecue chef.

The smoke was rising and 14 turkeys simmering Wednesday outside the Joy soup kitchen in Greenville.

BBQ chef, Robbie Beeker, smoked the turkeys that were donated by Greenville Police officers. He says over the holidays the officers received vouchers for whole turkeys and decided to donate them to the soup kitchen.

Beeker has been cooking at the kitchen once a month recently ﻿and volunteered to smoke the holiday birds when he learned about the donation. He says it’s a lot of fun to team up with the officers and provide the community with a special meal. " To give them like good competition quality BBQ, I think that’s something very special for them and it’s something memorable for them so I hope that every time they see my smoker pull up in the parking lot that they are excited to see me here.”

Beeker will be barbecuing at the soup kitchen on the last Wednesday of the month going forward for the next five months.

