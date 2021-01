GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley boys and girls basketball teams both defeated rival J.H. Rose on the road Wednesday night.

The Viking boys won 59-53, while the Viking girls beat the Rampants, 61-10.

OTHER BOYS FINAL SCORES

South Central 61 - North Pitt 39

SW Edgecombe 76 - North Lenoir 68

Goldsboro 69 - East Duplin 48

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.