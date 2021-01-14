Advertisement

UPDATE: Greenville police investigating first 2021 homicide after man shot several times

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say that a man was shot and killed late Thursday afternoon.

It is the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Officials tell us that a man in his 20s was found shot several times at the apartment that sits on Hooker Road.

He was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he died.

Police are canvassing the area and believe that somebody saw something and are urging them to come forward.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:25 p.m.

The apartments sit across the street from J.H. Rose High School.

