Craven County vaccinates people 75 and older

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Talk of COVID-19 vaccinations seemed like a never-ending discussion, but we’re now seeing those conversations come to life as people in the most vulnerable age groups are getting vaccinated.

“It makes the last seven or eight months seem like a short period of time. I’m just pleased that we had the vaccine,” said Craven County Resident, Whit Morgan.

Sleeves were rolled up at the Craven County Health Department Wednesday for a shot many were looking forward to.

About 240 people, which included a mix of healthcare workers and seniors, received the first phase of protection with the health director assuring no vaccine is going to waste.

“I would like everyone to know that as soon as we get the vaccine here we’re scheduling it and within a weeks’ time giving it out,” said Craven County Health Director, Scott Harrelson.

For people like Verdelle Newby, the COVID-19 vaccination offers a return to hobbies she loves, like working out.

“I am just really anxious to get back, to get my body physically fit,” said Newby.

For Morgan, it’s traveling he’s most excited for. “Getting back on an airplane and going to the Bahamas!” he said.

People who got the shot must be supervised for 15 minutes after receiving it.

“I’m very anxious to say thank you to the health department for this, this is such a beautiful and experience for me and I am just grateful.”

Craven County residents 75 and older can schedule an appointment to get the first Covid-19 vaccine by visiting the Craven County Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

