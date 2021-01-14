Advertisement

COOPER: Residents 65 and older can now get vaccine

Craven County vaccinates people.
Craven County vaccinates people.
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced this morning that the state is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to those people 65 and older.

Until today, state health officials were limiting Phase 1B distribution to those 75 and older.

The change matches what the federal government earlier this week recommended.

Along with other North Carolinians 65 and older, Frank Dixon Jr. says he is looking forward to the vaccine. “Oh yeah, very relieved. Very relieved for that...you got that right,” he said.

However, health departments say although there’s more demand, there’s less supply.

“The problem is we don’t have enough vaccine for everybody,” explained Scott Linhart, the health director in Pamlico County. “It’s going to take 5 months to inoculate all those people.”

Linhart says they average only 200 doses a week right now, and the update will only add to their waitlist.

If you qualify, you can contact your health department or check their website for information on how to register.

Linhart says there are multiple parts of the registration process, so it’s best make sure you are fully registered before showing up to your appointment.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshayla Pasley
Mom killed, three-year-old son wounded in Pitt County shooting
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Greenville police investigating first 2021 homicide after man shot several times
Jessica Edwards
Newport woman under $2.5-million bond after drug raid
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
North Carolina National Guard members help to facilitate drive-through testing in Duplin County
Hundreds of cars, hours of waiting for first Duplin County mass vaccination clinic
On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, top officials overseeing child welfare at the Department of Health...
No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic, HHS leaders say
COVID: States struggle to ramp up vaccination efforts
COVID: States struggle to ramp up vaccination efforts