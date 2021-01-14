COOPER: Residents 65 and older can now get vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced this morning that the state is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to those people 65 and older.

Until today, state health officials were limiting Phase 1B distribution to those 75 and older.

The change matches what the federal government earlier this week recommended.

“We’re going to be opening up the criteria for people 65 and over. So, not only people 75 and over will be able to get a COVID 19 vaccine now but those over 65, those 65 and over will be along with health care providers.”

Along with other North Carolinians 65 and older, Frank Dixon Jr. says he is looking forward to the vaccine. “Oh yeah, very relieved. Very relieved for that...you got that right,” he said.

However, health departments say although there’s more demand, there’s less supply.

“The problem is we don’t have enough vaccine for everybody,” explained Scott Linhart, the health director in Pamlico County. “It’s going to take 5 months to inoculate all those people.”

Linhart says they average only 200 doses a week right now, and the update will only add to their waitlist.

If you qualify, you can contact your health department or check their website for information on how to register.

Linhart says there are multiple parts of the registration process, so it’s best make sure you are fully registered before showing up to your appointment.

