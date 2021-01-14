Advertisement

Congressman Greg Murphy misses vote, but opposes Trump impeachment

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy was unable to vote Wednesday on the impeachment of President Trump.

Murphy said he was not in DC for the vote because he is caring for his wife, who just had surgery.

In a statement, Murphy said, he opposes the impeachment. “The President has committed to a smooth transfer of power. We should let that happen and work on uniting the country rather than dividing it further. I strongly oppose this action taken by the House today,” Congressman Murphy said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Cooper mobilizing National Guard for Raleigh & Washington, D.C.
Dequan Carney
Greenville Police make arrest in deadly New Year’s Day hit and run

Latest News

This DMV office is closed after a worker tested positive for the virus.
Washington DMV office closed due to COVID-19
Bertie County Schools to remain virtual
NC State logo
NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department
COVID-19 VACCINE: Dr. Mandy Cohen answers your questions
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash