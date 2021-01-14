Congressman Greg Murphy misses vote, but opposes Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy was unable to vote Wednesday on the impeachment of President Trump.

Murphy said he was not in DC for the vote because he is caring for his wife, who just had surgery.

In a statement, Murphy said, he opposes the impeachment. “The President has committed to a smooth transfer of power. We should let that happen and work on uniting the country rather than dividing it further. I strongly oppose this action taken by the House today,” Congressman Murphy said.

