Butterfield votes to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection

(WITN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - First District Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump calling him a danger to the country.

“Last week, President Trump incited a violent and deadly insurrection against the Government of the United States. He is a clear and present danger to our Republic, warranting his impeachment and removal from office.

“For weeks, President Trump has offered baseless claims of election fraud to discredit the outcome of the presidential election. He intimidated elected officials to “find” votes that would overturn the will of the American people. He called on his supporters to come to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, for a “wild” rally to stop the Constitutionally prescribed certification of the Electoral College vote. At the rally, held in front of the White House, President Trump told his supporters to “stop the steal” of the election and encouraged those gathered to “walk down to the Capitol” and “fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” President Trump fueled and then fanned the flames of insurrection that culminated in the death of five Americans, including a Capitol Police officer who succumbed to his injuries after being beaten by rioters. Over 50 police officers were seriously injured, and 15 officers were hospitalized.

“President Trump is dangerous and unfit to serve. He represents an imminent threat to the American people, our Constitution, and our Republic. He must be removed from office immediately.”

