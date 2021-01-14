Advertisement

ATF agents find second grenade sold at NC thrift store

Agents say “fortunately, the device was recovered intact and did not cause any injuries.”
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WITN) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) recovered a second grenade sold last year at a Shallotte thrift store in Horry County, South Carolina.

“Fortunately, the device was recovered intact and did not cause any injuries. This grenade was the primary focus of ATF’s recent search,” authorities stated in a news release.

The grenade was one of likely several purchased from a vendor at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall at 2773 Ocean Highway West near Shallotte, in June 2020.

ATF officials say the WWII-era grenades were believed to be inert at the time of the sales.

A spokesperson for the ATF said the investigation into the grenades began following an explosion on Dec. 23 that killed a teenager in Abingdon, Virginia. Investigators said a grenade purchased at the store caused the blast. Six days later, the ATF issued its first statement asking for the public’s help to locate the grenades.

ATF officials say anyone who purchased a grenade at the business and would like it evaluated, or want additional information, should contact authorities immediately in the interest of public safety.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to the ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

