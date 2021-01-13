WITN Sports Spotlight: Jayden Pitt

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central sophomore guard Jayden Pitt!

Before Jayden Pitt was knocking down big shots, the Farmville Central sophomore was the Jags’ ball boy watching his older brother Keyshaun dawn the black and gold.

“In 2016, [Jayden] went to all our playoff games, rode the bus with us to the state championship, had pre-game meals with the team,” said Farmville Central head basketball coach Larry Williford. “He was a part of the team.”

“After school, I used to always go to their practice and watch them compete,” added Pitt. “That’s why I just love playing at Farmville. They always compete.”

Last year, the Jags were so loaded at the guard position, Jayden was forced to play on JV, but Williford says Jayden was talented enough that he easily could’ve played elsewhere. The only problem?

“He’s always been a Jaguar,” Williford when talking about his young, talented guard.

That’s why Jayden is wearing the No. 5 this season, the same number Justin Wright (NC Central) wore during his storied high school career.

“Me and [Justin] talked about it,” said Jayden. “He really wanted me to get No. 5. He just wants me to play hard, really.”

Jayden says he looks up to Wright as a big brother, adding that he’s ready to fill the void left by Wright’s graduation.

“A leader on the court, vocal, getting everybody involved, controlling the game,” Jayden said when describing his game.

“He’s a guy that can do a little bit of everything,” added Williford. “We’ve known his talent level. Well-liked by everybody, makes great grades in the classroom, respectful, plus he’s a great basketball player.”

Because of COVID-19, there have been some changes to the Jags’ upcoming schedule. Greene Central announced Tuesday that there is a coronavirus situation within its program, and since the Jags hosted the Rams last Friday, Farmville Central will not be able to host Hertford County this Friday. Instead, the Jags will host North Johnston next Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

