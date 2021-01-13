Advertisement

Wayne County Schools delays transition to Plan A

Wayne County Board of Education postpones the transition until March 15.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Board of Education has voted to postpone the grades K-5 Plan A transition from January 25 to March 15.

By a 4-3 vote, the school board voted to stay in Plan B, which is a combination of face-to-face and remote instruction. They would consider changing based on the second semester update of the local COVID-19 metrics.

Under Plan A, students and staff on all K-5 campuses, classrooms, and busses would have to complete health assessments, have daily temperature screens, wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing.

Parents can still register their child to participate in the 100% virtual learning program.

