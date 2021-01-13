UNCW students move back on campus this week with new COVID-19 ID wristbands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UNC Wilmington students are moving back onto campus housing this week for the spring semester and will wear COVID I.D. wristbands to identify negative test results.

Move-in slots are Thursday and Friday, and the first day of class is on January 20.

University leaders say the spring semester will be a mix of online, hybrid, and in-person learning.

Research, sports, and the arts will have limits because of the COVID-19.

Precautions put in place this fall are still active that now includes a new campus COVID-19 testing protocol.

Each student who lives on campus or comes for in-person classes must prove they’ve tested negative for the virus within five days of returning to UNCW.

University officials believe about 70% of their campus community will get tested at other sites in their hometowns but estimate conducting as many as 1,000 rapid COVID-19 tests on campus for those unable to get tested before returning to school.

Students that show negative test results will have a green wristband to be wear until next week, certifying they tested negative. People not wearing a green wristband could be asked to leave campus.

Student affairs’ interim vice chancellor says testing upon re-entry is pretty standard for schools across the UNC system.

“Return to campus testing has become more common across the system, across the country, and so we felt that it was another safety mechanism to put into place. With all of this, you look to see all the different components you could have to create a comprehensive plan. It’s another piece in the toolbox, " Katrin Wesner Harts, interim vice chancellor for student affairs.

Harts also acknowledged testing is just a snapshot in time, and people will have to continue to distance and wear their masks to ensure they aren’t exposed after getting their results.

“We’re asking a lot. We recognize that we’ve said over and over we’ve asked you to change every routine that you know, and we’re asking to do that just a little bit longer,” said Harts. “We’re Seahawk strong. We’ve overcome a lot in the past few years, and this is just something else to overcome. We’ve got a very resilient set of faculty, staff, and students, and we’re going to do it.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.