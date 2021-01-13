Teacher of the Week: Chelsey Smith from B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 13 is Chelsey Smith from B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.

Smith currently teaches seventh grade ELA at her alma mater. She grew up going to B.F. Grady from kindergarten through eighth grade. She graduated in the top 10% of her class and went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education from N.C. State.

Most recently, Smith earned her Master of Library Science this past year.

She is currently in her fifth year of teaching, all of which have been at B.F. Grady. She says ever since she decided to become a teacher, she knew she wanted to return to Duplin County. She says it is her way of “helping to mold and shape the community and to help our children be the best they can be.”

Smith says she loves watching her students grow and following all of the wonderful things they do in adulthood.

When she’s not in the classroom, Smith says she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, reading, watching Netflix, being outside and doing arts and crafts.

The person who nominated Ms. Smith wrote, “I would like to nominate my 7th grade ELA teacher, Mrs. Chelsey Smith at B.F. Grady Elementary School.

She is an amazing teacher and will do anything in the world for you. She is really good at her job, too.

Every day when you would walk into her classroom, she lights up the room by how she treats us. Everyday when you pass her in the hallway, she will grin and just wave because she is the kind of person we need in this world -- a kind one.

This means a lot to all of us at B.F. Grady. She means so much to all of her students and I know every single one of us love her.”

Congratulations Ms. Smith!

