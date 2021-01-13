Advertisement

State considering lowering age range of people eligible to get vaccine

By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is considering lowering the eligibility age of people who can get the COVID-19 vaccine right now.

Federal officials are urging states across the country to make this adjustment to their current guidelines.

State officials here in our state are debating lowering the age range from 75-years and older to 65-years and older in order to get the vaccine out to more people, quicker.

Governor Roy Cooper was asked why the state hasn’t immediately changed the age range when new guidelines came down and one reason was that it came down, minutes before the press conference Tuesday.

Governor Cooper said it makes sense for the state to adhere to the new recommendations, and some Greenville residents who fall in that new category agree.

Health officials say they are going to read over the recommendations and make the decision soon if they want to go ahead and change the age range to 65 and older.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny Wednesday afternoon then a cloudy night
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: North Carolina sees 107 new deaths
Onslow Memorial Hospital encourages community to follow COVID protocols to prevent the spread...
Onslow Memorial sees severe increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
FILE - In this March 12, 2015, file photo, a rare leatherback sea turtle named Yawkey moves off...
Rare sea turtle found dead on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
North Carolina House & Senate
NC legislative session opening subdued amid virus worries