State considering lowering age range of people eligible to get vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is considering lowering the eligibility age of people who can get the COVID-19 vaccine right now.

Federal officials are urging states across the country to make this adjustment to their current guidelines.

State officials here in our state are debating lowering the age range from 75-years and older to 65-years and older in order to get the vaccine out to more people, quicker.

Governor Roy Cooper was asked why the state hasn’t immediately changed the age range when new guidelines came down and one reason was that it came down, minutes before the press conference Tuesday.

“The continuing problems that we’ve had with the federal government is that they’ve continued to shift advice on what the priorities for the vaccine should be. There’s severely limited amounts of vaccines and manufacturers are making them now, but we have known from the get go that we are going to need to prioritize vaccines.”

Governor Cooper said it makes sense for the state to adhere to the new recommendations, and some Greenville residents who fall in that new category agree.

“I’m a retired pastor, my wife and I, we take care of older people, and they are sitting at home fearful that they can’t get this vaccine. So bring the vaccine on, bring it out for ages 65 and above as soon as possible, I’ll sign up right away.”

“If there’s a chance, a 1% of a chance that this will slow it down, I recommend that everybody take it.”

Health officials say they are going to read over the recommendations and make the decision soon if they want to go ahead and change the age range to 65 and older.

