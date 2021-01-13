Advertisement

Rare sea turtle found dead on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

FILE - In this March 12, 2015, file photo, a rare leatherback sea turtle named Yawkey moves off...
FILE - In this March 12, 2015, file photo, a rare leatherback sea turtle named Yawkey moves off the beach and returns to the the Atlantic Ocean at Isle of Palms, S.C., after it was treated at the South Carolina Aquarium. Federal ocean managers are collecting information and comments until Feb. 5, 2018, on a petition from a fishing group asking it to move the leatherback off the United States list of endangered animals. Leatherbacks live all over the world's oceans and have been listed as endangered by the U.S. since 1970. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)(Bruce Smith | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, N.C. (AP) - A species of sea turtle that is rarely seen on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has been found dead in a Frisco marsh near the Pamlico Sound.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that biologists have so far been unable to find a cause of death of the leatherback sea turtle. The creature weighed upwards of 500 pounds. And biologists solicited the help  of a construction company’s crane to lift the dead animal onto a barge.

Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Park Service found no obvious cause of death.

The investigation revealed no physical injuries, plastics in the intestines or major parasites. But the animal’s organs suggested the animal was under physiological stress.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Waters
Man charged in murder outside Beaufort County store
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment
Craven County School system faces backlash over unity video following attack on Capitol
Craven County School System faces backlash over video responding to protests
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Congressman Greg Murphy unable to vote on bill to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny Wednesday afternoon then a cloudy night
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: North Carolina sees 107 new deaths
Onslow Memorial Hospital encourages community to follow COVID protocols to prevent the spread...
Onslow Memorial sees severe increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
North Carolina House & Senate
NC legislative session opening subdued amid virus worries