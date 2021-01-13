Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny Wednesday afternoon then a cloudy night

Wednesday and Thursday

Sunny skies and seasonable conditions will be with us Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be light from the west. A weak disturbance will move over tonight bringing some clouds and possible a coastal shower. Lows will stay above freezing with upper 30s and lower 40s most common.

The disturbance will take the clouds away Thursday morning to give us another mostly sunny day. Highs will warm to the upper 50s with light southwest breezes.

Friday and the weekend

A strong cold front will sweep through Friday night taking temperatures down nearly 15 degrees between Friday and Saturday. Rain is possible or overnight Friday night after a mostly sunny day with highs near 60. Skies will clear out Saturday bringing a cooler, but bright afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind making it feel even cooler. Saturday night will dip below freezing under clear skies. Sunday will have a bright sky, but remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.