Onslow Memorial sees severe increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The hospital is in high census with 113 patients
Onslow Memorial Hospital encourages community to follow COVID protocols to prevent the spread
Onslow Memorial Hospital encourages community to follow COVID protocols to prevent the spread (Onslow County Memorial Hospital).(WITN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local hospital has seen a severe increase in COVID-19 daily inpatient cases this past last week.

Onslow Memorial Hospital’s averaged 23 cases per day from December 1st through the middle of the month.

Those numbers increased on Tuesday, January 5 to 43 cases per day and again on Wednesday, January 13 to 46. The hospital says this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The hospital expanded its coronavirus wing to an entire floor at the beginning of the pandemic and has recently added another wing.

With a high number of 113 total patients and only 174 beds, the hospital expects more cases in the coming weeks.

Onslow Memorial is encouraging the community to continue to follow the 3Ws- wear your mask, stand six feet apart, and wash your hands as well as avoid attending large gatherings.

