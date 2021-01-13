Advertisement

North Carolina plays 1,000th ACC game, beats Syracuse 81-75

North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches the team on offense during the first half against Syracuse in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Chapel Hill, NC. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)(Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot each had a double-double, and North Carolina pulled away in the last three minutes to beat Syracuse 81-75 on Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels (8-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) became the first men’s basketball program to play 1,000 regular-season ACC games. The Tar Heels are 708-292 and have the most wins in ACC history.

Brooks scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Bacot had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Bacot has 14 double-doubles and 19 games with 10 or more rebounds. R.J. Davis added 12 points.

Quincy Guerrier had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Syracuse (7-3, 1-2). Buddy Boeheim added 18 points and Alan Griffin had 16.

Day’Ron Sharpe’s two free throws gave the Tar Heels a 69-68 lead with 3:00 remaining. Consecutive layups from Bacot and another from Andrew Platek stretched their lead to 77-70 with 42 seconds left.

North Carolina is 14-5 against the Orange, winning 10 of the last 11. It was the Tar Heels’ first ACC game this season decided by more than five points.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Is at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

North Carolina: Heads to Tallahassee, Florida to face Florida State on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

