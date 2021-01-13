Advertisement

New warden named at Carteret Correctional Institution

Embery Morton Jr. named new warden of the Carteret Correctional Center
Embery Morton Jr. named new warden of the Carteret Correctional Center
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Embery Morton Jr. as the new warden of the Carteret Correctional Center in Newport.

Morton had been the associate warden at the facility since 2015.

In his new position, Morton is responsible for all operations at Carteret Correctional, a male minimum custody facility.

The prison is a designated reentry facility, where a variety of programs and services are offered to assist offenders nearing their release dates to better transition back to their communities.

Carteret Community College works with the prison to provide vocational classes in horticulture and for the developmentally disabled. Classes for adult education and preparation for the high school equivalency degree are also offered.

