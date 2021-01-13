Advertisement

NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley disappointed with impeachment of President Trump

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement on Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump’s impeachment after the House of Representatives’ vote.

Whatley said, “The actions of the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol were completely unjustified and unacceptable, and the North Carolina Republican Party condemns them unequivocally. There is no rationale to excuse this assault on the foundations of our Democracy.”

He also said that it is unfortunate that Congressional Democrats have voted on what he calls a rushed and ill-considered impeachment resolution rather than acting on their calls for unity and healing.

At a time when an overwhelming majority of Americans want to see a peaceful transition of power and a lowering of political rhetoric in Washington, it is completely irresponsible for the Speaker to move forward with impeachment a mere eight days before the end of President Trump’s term.”

