NC Principal of the Year surprises Onslow County school leader with Regional Principal of the Year award

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Principal of the Year surprised an Onslow County school leader with the Regional Principal of the Year award.

Congratulations are going out to one principal in the East who is proving you can motivate educators and staff during a difficult transitional year learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Principal of the Year, Kisha Clemons, draped Dr. Christopher Barnes in a cape calling him a “superhero” for the work he does for his school every day.

Barnes is the principal of White Oak High School in Onslow County and was named the 2020-2021 Onslow County Schools Wells Fargo Southeast Region Principal of the Year.

Along with Clemons, school and district employees presented Dr. Barnes with the award, a banner, and balloons Tuesday.

District leaders say Barnes has been an educator with OCS for more than 20 years, with 17 of those years as an administrator. He started by helping around the county office in 1993, got hired to teach at Richlands High School in 1997, and has since worked at several OCS sites.

He has spent the last four years at White Oak High School.

OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said, “I have known Chris a long time, and he is certainly worthy of the recognition that he’s receiving through being named the regional principal of the year by Wells Fargo. I know that he will represent Onslow and the southeast region well and that he would be a great candidate for the principal of the year for the entire state of North Carolina.”

With being selected as one of the eight principals

statewide, Barnes will now go on to compete for Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.

