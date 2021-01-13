Advertisement

NC legislative session opening subdued amid virus worries

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly begins a new two-year session with Republicans still in charge and COVID-19 safety concerns still prominent.

The House and Senate gavel in Wednesday for a one-day meeting to seat the 170 lawmakers that make up the legislature and elect chamber leaders.

GOP Sen. Phil Berger and Rep. Tim Moore are expected to remain in their leadership posts. The opening day in Raleigh will be subdued compared to previous years due to the coronavirus.

Family members of legislators won’t be on the floor with their loved ones to retain social distancing.

