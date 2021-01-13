Hyde County updates vaccination plan

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Hyde County Health Department says beginning Wednesday, January 13th, it will begin vaccinating individuals against COVID-19 on the mainland regardless of age, who are in one of several groups.

Those groups include first responders, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and education and child care workers.

Vaccines arrived at the Ocracoke Health Center Tuesday.

Those interested can call 252-928-1511 for an appointment. If island residents want to travel to the mainland for their shot, they are welcome to do so.

In order to get a vaccine at the Health Department, you must call to pre-register and schedule your appointment. That number is 252-926-4399.

The health department says it will also continue to vaccinate people who are 75 years or older.

